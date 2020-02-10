Sex Education to return for a third series

Hit comedy drama Sex Education has officially been renewed for a third series.

Netflix posted a message on Twitter confirming the return of the show, which follows socially awkward high school student Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson).

“Let’s talk about sex baby, let’s talk about season 3 (of Sex Education),” said the message.

let’s talk about sex baby, let’s talk about season 3 (of Sex Education) pic.twitter.com/qvRIiXwp9B — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 10, 2020

An accompanying video saw Alistair Petrie, who plays Principal Groff, pretending to be an art historian and perusing framed pictures of the show’s main characters.

Pondering on what might be in store for them, he says: “Well, I suppose you’ll have to find out in season three, won’t you?”

Sex Education premiered in January 2019 on Netflix and a second series was released in January this year.

The programme has been praised by viewers for its frank depiction of sex and teenage emotion.