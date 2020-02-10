Pink is the colour of the year on the Oscars red carpet

It would seem like the 90s are back, as the Oscars red carpet is awash with pink gowns reminiscent of Gwyneth Paltrow’s 1999 Ralph Lauren dress.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1999 Oscars (Peter Jordan/PA)

Pink has well and truly made a comeback this year, with everyone from Florence Pugh to Scarlett Johansson wearing the colour to the recent Bafta Awards.

The trend shows no sign of slowing down and is now taking over the Oscars red carpet.

Regina King (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Regina King spearheaded the pink trend in a dramatic Versace gown with an asymmetric neckline and a strap across the shoulder.

Taking the dress to the next level, it has a cape-like train and silver detailing along the bodice.

King added half a million dollars-worth of Harry Winston jewels to the look.

Waad Al-Kateab (John Locher/AP)

The documentary-maker behind For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, also went for pale pink. Her pastel dress was inscribed with fuschia Arabic letters, which the film’s page translates to: “We dared to dream and we will not regret dignity.”

Laura Dern (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The skirt of Laura Dern’s pastel pink dress is basically indistinguishable from Paltrow’s 1999 gown, but Dern changed things up with the addition of a black bodice with tassels hanging off.

Caitriona Balfe (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe walked the red carpet in a classic black strapless fishtail gown, which was modernised with a pale pink chiffon overlay.

Julia Butters (John Locher/AP)

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star Julia Butters also wore pastel pink, made extra cute with chiffon tiered sleeves.

Idina Menzel (Jordan Strauss/AP)

On the more fuschia side of the colour wheel is singer Idina Menzel, wearing a vibrant pleated strapless dress from J Mendel.

The addition of the bow is very much in line with what we’ve seen throughout awards season, a trend which was set off by Jennifer Lopez in a giant bow dress by Valentino to the Golden Globes on January 5.