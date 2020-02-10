Oscars 2020: All the key statistics

Here are all the key numbers from the 2020 Oscars:

– Parasite picked up the most awards, winning in four categories. This was slightly ahead of 1917, which won three awards despite having received 10 nominations.

Joker had received the most nominations – 11 – but only won two awards. Ford v Ferrari, released in the UK as Le Mans ’66, also won two awards, as did Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. The Irishman, which had 10 nominations, won nothing.

– Parasite is the first film not in the English language to win the Academy Award for best picture.

– It is the first time since 1998 that the four acting categories were all won by white Americans.

– There were five British wins, which was the same number as last year. The wins were:

Jacqueline Durran: best costume design, Little Women

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl): best documentary short

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson: best sound mixing, 1917

Roger Deakins: best cinematography, 1917

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin: best original song, (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman

– Sir Elton John is only the second British person to win the Oscar for best song more than once. The other is Tim Rice, who has won three times (in 1993, 1995 and 1997). Sir Elton’s first win was in 1995 for Can You Feel The Love Tonight.

– Roger Deakins is only the third British person in history to twice win the Oscar for best cinematography. His win for the film 1917 comes two years after he collected the trophy for Blade Runner 2049. The other two British dual winners are Geoffrey Unsworth, who won for Cabaret in 1973 and posthumously in 1981 for Tess; and Chris Menges, who won for The Killing Fields (1985) and The Mission (1987).

– Laura Dern (winner of best supporting actress) won her first ever Oscar and Brad Pitt (best supporting actor) won his first Oscar for acting – despite both having professional acting careers lasting more than 30 years.

– Hildur Guonadottir is only the third woman to win an Oscar for best original score. The others were Rachel Portman in 1997 (for Emma) and Anne Dudley in 1998 (The Full Monty).

– Cynthia Erivo was the only non-white actor to be nominated at this year’s Oscars, but lost to Renee Zellweger in the best actress category. It means Halle Berry remains the only non-white winner of best actress in the history of the Academy Awards.