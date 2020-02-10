Menu

Love Island couple set for shock dumping

The public have been voting for their favourite couples.

Love Island winter 2020

Love Island is set to be rocked by another dumping, with a couple sent packing.

Scenes due to air in Monday’s episode of the ITV2 reality show will see the Islanders gathered at the fire pit, where they are told that the public have been voting for their favourite couples.

As Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones are single, they were immune from the vote.

Luke Mabbott gets a text which reads: “Islanders, the public has been voting for their favourite couple.

“The couples with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.”

Elsewhere in Monday’s instalment, the contestants celebrate Paige Turley and Finn Tapp becoming a real couple.

They made things official during Sunday’s show, with Finn asking Paige to be his girlfriend.

However, the news also caused an upset for Shaughna when she heard mutterings about her ex Callum Jones possibly asking his new flame Molly Smith to be his real partner.

Shaughna told Paige: “You never guess what I just heard… I just heard Molly say to Siannise (Fudge) ‘It’ll be you next’ and Callum said, ‘No it’ll be me’.”

Speaking later in the Beach Hut, she said: “To say that while I’m two people apart from him, he always seems to do something that will likely upset me.”

Love Island airs on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television.

