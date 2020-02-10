Joan Collins says she does not think Parasite deserved its Oscars success

Joan Collins has said that she does not think Parasite deserved its Oscars success after it became the first film not in English to win the award for best picture.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the actress said that she had to turn the South Korean film off for the last 20 minutes.

She added that while it was a “good” film she did not think it was the best one made this year.

Our guest @Joancollinsdbe doesn't think Parasite was the best film of the year. Do you think the South Korean satire deserved to bag Best Picture at the #Oscars? pic.twitter.com/0E959FofGS — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 10, 2020

She said: “I have watched it but I have to say I didn’t watch the last 20 minutes because it got incredibly dark.

“I couldn’t see half of what was going on and also because it had very small writing at the bottom, so I had to kind of lean forward because we watched it on a DVD.

“So I saw three quarters of it.”

In total Parasite, which is a satire on class, picked up four awards at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

In addition to the award for best picture the film also picked up gongs for best director, best original screenplay and best international feature.

Collins added: “It was enough for me to say yes, it is a good film, but it is not the best film of the year in my opinion.”