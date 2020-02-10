Janelle Monae dazzles in futuristic dress on Oscars red carpet

Actor and singer Janelle Monae is no stranger to making an impact on the red carpet, and she has stolen the show at this year’s Oscars in a sparkling outfit.

The long-sleeved gown is covered with silver embellishments and topped off with an unusual hooded design.

She added even more sparkle with a major diamond necklace – something which is turning out to be a big trend of the night.

Janelle Monae on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Monae’s dress – almost like high-fashion armour – is custom-made by Ralph Lauren.

Sometimes long-sleeve, floor-length gowns can seem stuffy, so the addition of an open back kept this look from being too staid.

Janelle Monae’s dress features an open back (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The actor and singer has a long-standing relationship with Ralph Lauren; she performed at the label’s autumn/winter show last September, which was set up like an old-school jazz club.

Advertising

The hooded element of the outfit is reminiscent of Grace Jones and there is a definite futuristic vibe to Monae’s outfit.

It is the kind of outfit designed to make an impact, and Monae has been getting plenty of love for it on social media.

Janelle Monáe looking like a damn QUEEN! #Oscars #redcarpet — Lauren Rogers (@LoRo214) February 9, 2020