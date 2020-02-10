Greta Thunberg signs up for new TV series

Greta Thunberg will be followed by documentary cameras for a new TV series.

BBC Studios has announced it is making the programme on the teenage climate activist’s “international crusade”.

She will explore what action can be taken to limit climate change, while the programme will “also chart her journey into adulthood”.

BBC Studios’ executive producer Rob Liddell said: “Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives so it feels timely to make an authoritative series that explores the facts and science behind this complex subject.

“To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet.”

Swedish activist Thunberg, 17, meets leading scientists, political leaders and “business heavyweights,” who she challenges to make changes in the programme.

No broadcaster is yet attached to the series.

“The films will also charts her own journey into adulthood as she continues to be confronted by the real world consequences of inaction and will share some of the quiet moments as she writes the impactful speeches that are now broadcast and analysed around the world, as she lives a teenage life like no other,” BBC Studios said.