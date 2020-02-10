Green Day set to top UK album chart for fourth time

Green Day are on course for their fourth UK number one album.

The rock band’s latest offering, Father Of All…, is in the top spot after racking up the most physical and download sales across the weekend, said the Official Charts Company.

It currently has a lead just shy of 14,000 chart sales.

Green Day have released 13 studio albums and previously topped the album chart with American Idiot (2004), 21st Century Breakdown (2009) and Revolution Radio (2016).

Lewis Capaldi is currently at two with his album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, ahead of rapper Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By.

Oh Wonder are on course for their highest ever chart placement with third studio album No One Else Can Wear Your Crown at four, and J Hus rounds out the top five with Big Conspiracy.