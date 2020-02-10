Eminem makes surprise appearance at the Oscars years after winning award

Eminem made a surprise appearance at the Oscars to perform his hit Lose Yourself, years after the track won an award at the ceremony.

The US rapper shocked the audience as he appeared on stage following a montage of music in film, which included a clip from his 2002 film 8 Mile.

The music star, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, won the best original song prize at the Oscars in 2003 but he missed the event at the time.

However, he made up for his absence with his stint on stage on Sunday night.

Following his performance, he tweeted: “Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy.

“Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos and Star Wars star Kelly Marie Tran were among those enjoying the performance, and were caught on camera rapping along boisterously.

Seemingly less excited than others in the audience was director Martin Scorsese, who closed his eyes during Eminem’s stint on stage, and Frozen star Idina Menzel was spotted with a confused expression on her face.

Oscars viewers were thrilled with the rapper’s unannounced musical moment on the stage, with pop star Ricky Martin writing on Twitter: “Standing ovation @Eminem #Oscar.”

One viewer tweeted: “I am HERE for Eminem! I literally just squeeed!

“I love him and this is amazing! #oscars.”

“I genuinely don’t know why this Eminem performance is happening, but the crowd reaction shots are fantastic,” another said, responding to the live shots of the celebrities in the audience.

Eminem received a standing ovation following his performance.