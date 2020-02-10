Love Island’s Rebecca says Jordan romance ‘came to a standstill’

Rebecca Gormley said she regretted not getting to know more of the boys as she was dumped from Love Island, because being “married off” so fast led to her downfall.

The 21-year-old was sent packing alongside Jordan Waobikeze after ending up at the bottom when the public voted for their favourite couples on the ITV2 show.

The couple had hit it off during the Casa Amor days but their budding romance soon floundered and Rebecca said it was now “just a friendship”.

“We got on straight away,” she said.

“Everyone was like, ‘You’re married off,’ and I was like, ‘Hold on a minute, I am not married off. It’s been a couple of days.’

“Yes, I kissed him on the first day and things went quick, but I had to take a step back.

“Because everyone had married us off, I didn’t even get a chance to crack on with any of the lads, he didn’t get a chance to crack on with any of the other girls.

“I think that’s probably why I’m in the position I’m in now.”

? FIRST LOOK ? The result of the public vote means the couples with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped, but who's going home? ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BLZNXIDE0Z — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 10, 2020

Asked if she regretted that she didn’t get to know the other boys better, Rebecca said: “Kind of, yeah.

“I wish I did chat to them all and find out more about everyone else – like Biggs. I loved Biggs (Chris). He was mint. His personality is the kind of personality I would go for.

“I would definitely meet up with him.”

Rebecca said her romance with Jordan came “to a standstill” in the villa.

“It wasn’t going anywhere,” she said.

“And I think if you want to be with someone things should be progressing every day, not at a standstill. It became a friendship rather than being in a romantic couple.”

Despite not finding love, Rebecca said she had a brilliant time on the show.

“One thing I can say about Love Island, the full team – the Islanders and everyone that was helping with the cast – everyone was amazing,” she said.

While the boys are away, Rebecca will play ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3L72wvyGYq — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 4, 2020

“There was never a point where I thought they didn’t care.”

Jordan said the most challenging thing “was being in a couple that was so great at the start and then started to slow down, while all the couples around us were speeding up”.

“That was the hardest part,” he said.

“I was so excited to be lovey dovey, to find that person I could take home to mum and I’m not sure that’s going to be the case.”

He said a highlight was when Sean Paul turned up for a surprise show.

“I feel like I lifted the level of dance moves in the villa,” he said.

“It wasn’t just a solo effort but I feel like I bought a little bit of something to the villa in that respect. I think Sean Paul was impressed. I’m sure he wants me for the tour!”

Love Island airs on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television.