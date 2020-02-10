Billie Eilish’s moody cover of Yesterday at the Oscars splits opinion

Billie Eilish moved the Oscars audience with a moody rendition of The Beatles’ Yesterday.

The 18-year-old, who took home the so-called Big Four prizes at the Grammy Awards last month, sang the Sir Paul McCartney-penned track during the annual In Memoriam section.

Joined by brother-collaborator Finneas O’Connell, she performed against a montage of recently departed stars including basketball great Kobe Bryant, Monty Python star Terry Jones and singer Doris Day.

Eilish perched on a stool while O’Connell sat behind a piano – reminiscent of their Grammys performance of the ballad When The Party’s Over.

But fans watching the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles were split in opinion.

Some were complimentary of the melancholy take on the 1965 track.

hook Billie Eilish’s cover of Yesterday to my veins — emmah (@emmaahaarvey) February 10, 2020

Well impressed with billie eilish's cover of yesterday by the beatles at the oscars last night!? — Josh Liddle (@JA_Liddle) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish singing yesterday is my new religion — awesome blossom ? (@HorridChildd) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish sang Yesterday by The Beatles at the Oscars and it was stunning. — eurT (@SunZaye) February 10, 2020

However, the performance drew ire from some Beatles fans.

As a die hard Beatles fan, I'm totally pissed at Billie Eilish for ruining the song Yesterday!!! — Mazen (@MazenHg80) February 10, 2020

Did anybody else think Billie Eilish singing yesterday by the Beatles for the in memoriam was an inappropriate choice of tone — not gay (@McDannyMeal) February 10, 2020

The Academy previously confirmed on Twitter that Eilish would appear at the Oscars for a “special performance”.

Some fans assumed she would use the occasion to debut her theme for the forthcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, but they were left disappointed.