Billie Eilish sports Chanel outfit on Oscars red carpet

Billie Eilish has said her Grammy’s success has still not quite sunk in yet.

Eilish was the big winner at the annual music awards ceremony in January as she took home the so-called Big Four – album, song, record and new artist of the year.

She earned her trophies for her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and the single Bad Guy.

Arriving on the Oscars red carpet, clad in Chanel from head to toe, she told E! host Ryan Seacrest: “I feel just the same, even more, definitely even more, this is crazy…”.

“It’s crazy, it was so surreal, every time I see that picture (of her with her Grammy awards), I don’t believe it”.

The 18-year-old will be performing at the Oscars, but it is not likely she will debut her new James Bond theme.

Billie Eilish on the Oscars red carpet (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Alongside her brother Finneas she has recorded the theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, becoming the youngest artist in history to write and record a soundtrack for a 007 film.

Sharing a message on her Instagram stories ahead of the ceremony, she wrote: “Honoured to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the oscars tonight covering a song I’ve always loved. watch with us”.

Her Oscars outfit included gloves with the word Chanel on them – with ‘Cha’ on one hand and ‘Nel’ on the other.

Along with her trademark bright green and black hairdo, she sported long black diamond tipped nails.

Eilish will be performing in the UK in July this year as part of her world tour.