Billie Eilish becomes a meme after she reacted to Oscars skit

Musician Billie Eilish has become a meme after looking less-than-impressed at an Oscars skit by Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph.

While presenting the award for best costume design, Wiig and Rudolph sang a medley of songs with a fashion theme, including These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ and Lady in Red.

While they were singing, however, the camera panned to Eilish, who looked visibly confused by the musical skit as she made a face.

Some Twitter users pointed out that Eilish could have been reacting to seeing herself on the big screen, while others criticised the musician for wincing at the song.

Eilish, aged 18, stuck to her signature oversized style at the awards ceremony, dressed in a Chanel suit and trainers.

The 92nd Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.