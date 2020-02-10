Bernie Taupin on Oscar win: You know where the Grammys can put this

British lyricist Bernie Taupin had a message for the Grammys after his Oscar triumph.

Sir Elton John, 72, and Taupin, 69, scooped best original song for their Rocketman track (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, at the Academy Awards.

But they have never won a Grammy together, despite individual wins for Sir Elton.

Taupin told BBC Breakfast that the Academy Award was something of a vindication.

“The Grammys can take this and you know where they can put it,” he said, holding his statuette.

He said of his partnership with Sir Elton: “Fifty three years is a pretty extraordinary achievement.

“It’s like an adventure. The adventure is…. discovering new worlds all the time and we’ve done that all through all our lives.”