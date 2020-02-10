Menu

Advertising

Bernie Taupin on Oscar win: You know where the Grammys can put this

Showbiz | Published:

Sir Elton John and Taupin scooped best original song on the night for (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin

British lyricist Bernie Taupin had a message for the Grammys after his Oscar triumph.

Sir Elton John, 72, and Taupin, 69, scooped best original song for their Rocketman track (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, at the Academy Awards.

But they have never won a Grammy together, despite individual wins for Sir Elton.

Taupin told BBC Breakfast that the Academy Award was something of a vindication.

“The Grammys can take this and you know where they can put it,” he said, holding his statuette.

He said of his partnership with Sir Elton: “Fifty three years is a pretty extraordinary achievement.

“It’s like an adventure. The adventure is…. discovering new worlds all the time and we’ve done that all through all our lives.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News