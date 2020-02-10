80 pieces of Banksy artwork to go on display in London

A touring exhibition of 80 original artworks by Banksy is set to come to London.

Prints, canvasses and sculptures made by the secretive Bristolian between 1997 and 2008 will go on display as part of The Art Of Banksy exhibition.

The Art Of Banksy display will go on show in South Kensington, west London, at a venue that is yet to be announced.

The exhibition has not been authorised by the artist, and all of the works are on loan from private collectors.

Banksy is arguably most famous for his outdoor works (Gareth Fuller/PA)

While Banksy is arguably most famous for his outdoor street art, the exhibition will explore some of his pieces that were meant to be displayed indoors.

The touring show has previously gone on display in Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, Miami, Gothenburg and Sydney – and has been visited more than 750,000 times, according to the exhibition organisers.

The exhibition comprises the largest collection of privately owned Banksy art in the world, the organisers add.

The Art Of Banksy will open on April 23.