Van Morrison to join Eric Clapton and Tom Jones at charity concert

Sir Van Morrison is set to join Eric Clapton, Sir Tom Jones and Mick Hucknall in performing at a concert for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter will perform at the Music For The Marsden benefit concert at London’s O2 Arena on March 3.

It was announced on Sunday that the Brown Eyed Girl singer would be joining the star-studded line-up.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens will also perform at the concert (John Stillwell/PA)

Also performing at the concert are Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Bonnie Tyler, Paul Young, Italian star Zucchero, Gary Brooker, Paul Jones, Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, Paul Carrack, John Illsley from Dire Straits and Mike Rutherford.

The musicians will perform a string of hit songs including Stevens’ Wild World, Tyler’s Total Eclipse Of The Heart and Young’s Every Time You Go Away.

All the artists will be supported on the night by a house band.

Funds raised by the concert will go towards building the Royal Marsden’s cancer treatment and research facility, the Oak Cancer Centre.

The centre will bring together 400 researchers in an effort to help develop new treatments and provide earlier diagnosis for cancer patients.