The Oscar nominations in full
The prizes will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Joker leads the nominations at the Oscars this year, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood.
Here are the nominees in full:
– Best picture:
Ford v Ferrari (released in the UK as Le Mans ’66)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Parasite
– Best actor:
Antonio Banderas – Pain And Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
– Best supporting actor:
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
– Best actress:
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
– Best supporting actress:
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
– Achievement in directing:
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
1917 – Sam Mendes
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
– Adapted screenplay:
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
– Original screenplay:
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sir Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won
– Best animated feature film:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
– Achievement in cinematography:
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood – Robert Richardson
– Achievement in costume design:
The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C Rubeo
Joker – Mark Bridges
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
– Best documentary feature:
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge Of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
– Best documentary short subject:
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
– Achievement in film editing:
Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Yang Jinmo
– Best international feature film of the year:
Corpus Christi – Poland
Honeyland – North Macedonia
Les Miserables – France
Pain And Glory – Spain
Parasite – South Korea
– Achievement in make-up and hairstyling:
Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
– Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score):
Joker – Hildur Guonadottir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
– Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song):
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4 – Music and lyrics by Randy Newman
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman – Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin
I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
Into The Unknown from Frozen II – Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Stand Up from Harriet – Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
– Achievement in production design:
The Irishman – Production design: Bob Shaw; Set decoration: Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit – Production design: Ra Vincent; Set decoration: Nora Sopková
1917 – Production design: Dennis Gassner; Set decoration: Lee Sandales
Once upon a Time … in Hollywood – Production design: Barbara Ling; Set decoration: Nancy Haigh
Parasite – Production design: Lee Ha Jun; Set decoration: Cho Won Woo
– Best animated short film:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
– Best live action short film:
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window
Saria
A Sister
– Achievement in sound editing:
Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once upon a Time … in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord
– Achievement in sound mixing:
Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once upon a Time … in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P Minkler and Mark Ulano
Achievement in visual effects:
Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones and Elliot Newman
1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
