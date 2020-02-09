The Oscar nominations in full

Joker leads the nominations at the Oscars this year, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood.

Here are the nominees in full:

– Best picture:

Ford v Ferrari (released in the UK as Le Mans ’66)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Parasite

– Best actor:

Antonio Banderas – Pain And Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

– Best supporting actor:

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

– Best actress:

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

– Best supporting actress:

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

– Achievement in directing:

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

1917 – Sam Mendes

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

– Adapted screenplay:

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

– Original screenplay:

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sir Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won

– Best animated feature film:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

– Achievement in cinematography:

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood – Robert Richardson

– Achievement in costume design:

The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C Rubeo

Joker – Mark Bridges

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

– Best documentary feature:

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge Of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

– Best documentary short subject:

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

– Achievement in film editing:

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Yang Jinmo

– Best international feature film of the year:

Corpus Christi – Poland

Honeyland – North Macedonia

Les Miserables – France

Pain And Glory – Spain

Parasite – South Korea

– Achievement in make-up and hairstyling:

Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

– Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score):

Joker – Hildur Guonadottir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

– Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song):

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4 – Music and lyrics by Randy Newman

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman – Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin

I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

Into The Unknown from Frozen II – Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Stand Up from Harriet – Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

– Achievement in production design:

The Irishman – Production design: Bob Shaw; Set decoration: Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit – Production design: Ra Vincent; Set decoration: Nora Sopková

1917 – Production design: Dennis Gassner; Set decoration: Lee Sandales

Once upon a Time … in Hollywood – Production design: Barbara Ling; Set decoration: Nancy Haigh

Parasite – Production design: Lee Ha Jun; Set decoration: Cho Won Woo

– Best animated short film:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

– Best live action short film:

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window

Saria

A Sister

– Achievement in sound editing:

Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once upon a Time … in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord

– Achievement in sound mixing:

Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once upon a Time … in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P Minkler and Mark Ulano

Achievement in visual effects:

Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones and Elliot Newman

1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy