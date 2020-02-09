Stormzy remembers rapper Cadet on anniversary of his death

Stormzy has paid tribute to rapper Cadet on the anniversary of his death.

The rising music star was killed in a car crash on his way to perform at a gig on February 9 2019, at the age of 28.

Stormzy posted a clip on Instagram of hip hop duo Krept and Konan’s song Last Letter To Cadet, which was a tribute to the rapper.

“We love you and we miss you my brother,” he wrote.

“Cadet ya na, this still don’t feel real.”

London-based Cadet was travelling to Keele Students’ Union, in Staffordshire, in the back of a taxi when the accident occurred.

The musician, whose real name was Blaine Johnson, was an up and coming star on the UK music scene and artists including DJ Semtex and Example were among those to pay tribute following his death.