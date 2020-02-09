Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with his Oscars suit

Director Spike Lee is no stranger to making a statement with his fashion choices, and for this year’s Oscars, he has used style to pay tribute to the late basketball player Kobe Bryant.

In a picture with his wife Tonya, Lee shows off his purple suit with gold piping, which has “24” emblazoned on the lapels.

In a look which has become Lee’s signature, his trousers have been tailored short to show off his orange Nike trainers.

It is a clear tribute to the former LA Lakers star, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and a group of others.

Bryant’s jersey number was 24, and purple and gold are the colours of the Lakers.

Shout out to Spike Lee who is wearing a purple suit, trimmed in gold with the number 2 and 4 on his lapels. #MambaForever #Oscar2020 — Alexandra (@ameaproductions) February 9, 2020

Advertising

When the news of his death emerged, Lee, an avid basketball fan, posted a picture of Bryant’s jersey used as a flag on Instagram.

Last year, Lee also used his Academy Awards outfit to pay tribute to someone close to him.

He wore a purple suit by designer Ozwald Boateng with a custom-made gold, diamond and opal necklace which was the symbol of singer Prince.

Advertising

Spike Lee at the 2019 Academy Awards (Alberto Rodriguez/PA)

On Instagram, Lee wrote: “My Brother Prince Is Watching Tonight,Singin’ “It’s gonna be a beautiful night’.”