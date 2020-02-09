Spencer Matthews feeling proud to have stayed sober since son’s birth

Spencer Matthews has shared his pride at staying sober every day since the birth of his son.

The reality TV star, 31, and his model wife Vogue Williams, 34, welcomed Theodore in September 2018.

The former Made In Chelsea regular later said he had left partying behind as he prepared to become a parent.

On Sunday he shared a lengthy Instagram post titled “Drinking vs Sobriety” with his 750,000 Instagram followers.

It said: “Life at home feels perfect and little things that used to get in the way of happiness have simply ceased to exist.

“I have been sober every day that my son has been alive, and I’m proud of that.

“Do I ever miss drinking? No – but I drank enough for all of us. No need to be greedy. The grass is greener on this side for me.

“This is not a message to suggest that you should go sober. I’m simply pointing out what sobriety has given me – the life I always wanted. Just felt like sharing.”

Matthews also shared a photo of himself taking his son on a winter walk.

Spencer Matthews and his Made In Chelsea co-star Jamie Laing (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He said his 20s had felt like “driving a really fast car with the hand brake on” and admitted that he had hid “behind a slightly arrogant fake mask” because of his time on TV.

He added: “Sobriety has brought me clarity of mind and the ability to make important decisions quickly and effectively.”

Alongside his wife, Matthews has appeared in a number of TV programmes including Spencer And Vogue: Adultish, which saw them dealing with parenthood.