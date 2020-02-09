Shaughna calls Callum a liar as tensions in Love Island villa bubble over

Shaughna Phillips will brand Callum Jones a liar whose acting skills deserve a Bafta in tonight’s Love Island.

The fiery democratic services adviser was left single after the scaffolder returned to the main villa from Casa Amor with new girl Molly Smith.

In scenes due to air on Sunday night, the former couple will clash as a shocked Molly looks on.

Callum will say: “I know you’re hurt and it’s not nice to see. I don’t want to see you upset. Someone said that you feel like my feelings over the last three weeks haven’t been genuine.

“The thing is with me, everything I’ve said to you is not a lie. If I’d wanted to play it safe I would have stayed with you, but I wouldn’t have been true to myself.

“I just don’t want you to feel like everything I said was a lie, because it’s not.”

However, Shaughna will reply: “I think you are a liar.”

Callum has switched partners (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

Callum will insist he was truthful about his feelings throughout their time together.

But Shaughna will storm off, saying: “I’m really glad you’ve got clarity. You knew coming back… you knew for a fact that I wouldn’t be standing down there with anyone else.”

Earlier in the day the two girls were sent on a “girl date” to talk over the recoupling.

Shaughna will tell Molly: “I think he used me until something better came along. I don’t think he was genuine with me once.

“He mentioned every day how easy it was with each other. He sold me a dream and I definitely bought it. It would be weird if I wasn’t upset.”

Molly will admit to her: “It’s hard to listen to how he was with you and not have your doubts as well.”

The episode will also see Sean Paul visit the villa and Finley Tapp prepare to ask his partner Paige Turley a very important question.

