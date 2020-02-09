Pussycat Dolls set for first new chart entry in a decade

Pussycat Dolls are set for their first new chart entry in a decade following their reunion.

Nicole Scherzinger and co got back together late last year and their comeback single, React, is the highest new entry of the singles chart this week so far at 15.

It comes more than a decade after the group’s last single release, Hush Hush Hush Hush, in 2009.

Meanwhile, the first look at the chart shows that The Weeknd is heading for a second week at number one with Blinding Lights.

The artist is just ahead of Roddy Ricch’s The Box, said the Official Charts Company.

Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go is at three, followed by Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa.

Godzilla, by rapper Eminem featuring Juice Wrld, rounds out the top five.