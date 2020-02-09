Phillip Schofield admits he knew he was gay when he got married

Television presenter Phillip Schofield has admitted he knew he was gay when he got married in 1993, but that he was “naive” to think he could suppress his sexuality.

The co-host of ITV’s This Morning came out on the show last Friday.

“Whatever was ‘there’ I thought, ‘OK, whatever this is, you stay back because I am happy’,” he told The Sun on Sunday.

Phillip Schofield, pictured with his wife Stephanie Lowe, has come out as gay (Ian West/PA)

Keeping his sexuality secret from his wife Steph led to Schofield struggling with suicidal thoughts and having therapy, he said.

Schofield has praised his wife and their daughters Molly and Ruby for their support, and described co-presenter Holly Willoughby as “the sister I never had”.

“Holly has been incredible, so supportive, so kind. I was depressed and it was taking a toll on my mental health,” he said.

At one time he thought he might have been bisexual, but later came to terms with the fact he was gay.

“If you ask anyone who is gay, they know, there is no confusion,” he said.

Schofield said his wife had known he was gay “for a while” and said she was “the kindest, sweetest soul I could have possibly met”.

Phillip Schofield told of his struggles with his sexuality in an emotional chat with his co-host Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

He added that he loves his wife as much as when they first met.

“That is what makes this so hard. Knowing you are hurting the perfect person,” he said.

Schofield said he did not know if his marriage would last, and declined to say if he was in a relationship with a man.