New image shows Peter Beale as he returns to Walford

EastEnders has unveiled a new image of Peter Beale ahead of his return to Albert Square.

The character is heading back to Walford after five years away, and will first be seen in the BBC soap later this month.

Actor Dayle Hudson is taking on the role of Ian Beale’s son, who was played by Ben Hardy before the character’s departure in 2015.

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale (William Conran/PA)

Peter has previously been portrayed by six other actors including Hardy.

He has been involved in several major storylines over the years, most recently the Who Killed Lucy? saga around the death of his twin sister in 2014.

EastEnders’ executive producer Jon Sen previously said as soon as he met Hudson, he knew he’d be the one to bring Peter back.

“Peter’s a young man with a big heart but a bruised soul and Dayle’s a talented actor who captures his complexity perfectly,” he said.

Peter will arrive in Albert Square in the week commencing February 17.