LGBTQ choir pays tribute to Laura Dern during Spirit Awards

Laura Dern was celebrated by an LGBTQ choir during the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards.

During a tongue-in-cheek segment of the ceremony, the Gay Men’s Chorus Of Los Angeles took to the stage to highlight the unsung LGBTQ moments of the nominated films.

They included Idina Mnezel in Uncut Gems, Jennifer Lopez’s pole dancing in Hustlers and Renee Zellweger’s press tour for Judy.

Amid laughter in the audience, the performance then turned into a Dern tribute, running through her scenes in Marriage Story.

“Laura Dern kicking her feet on the couch, Laura Dern ordering a kale salad, Laura Dern dressed slutty in court,” the choir sang, while Dern laughed uproariously in the audience.

The tribute then shifted onto Dern’s wider career, with stills from her previous films – including Jurassic Park – appearing on the big screen while the choir sang her name repeatedly.

Singer Alex Newell rounded off the performance by taking to the stage and belting out Dern’s name over and over again.

Dern has enjoyed a glittering run throughout awards season for her acclaimed portrayal of a ruthless divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

The 52-year-old has won a Golden Globe, a Bafta and a Screen Actors Guild Award, among others, and is all but certain to win the best supporting actress Oscar.

The cast and crew of Marriage Story were honoured as a group at the Spirit Awards.