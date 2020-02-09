Florence Pugh among stars sharing behind-the-scenes Oscars prep

Florence Pugh shared the less-than-glamorous side of getting ready for the Oscars as she led the stars posting on social media ahead of the ceremony.

The British star, who is nominated for the best supporting actress award for her role in Little Women, shared a video of herself in a full beauty face mask on her Instagram Stories.

The actress was first of all seen looking away from the camera before turning sharply and saying jokingly: “Today is the day!”

Florence Pugh (Florence Pugh/Instagram)

She wrote that it was the “Motherfunking OSCARS!!” over the short clip.

Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for best actress for Harriet and also original song for the film’s track Stand Up, showed off her glam prep ahead of the big event.

The British star posted a video on Instagram showing her long nails being painted with an intricate blue marble-like design.

Cynthia Erivo (Cynthia Erivo/Instagram)

Advertising

“Prepping for the m’f**ing OSCARS!!!!!” she wrote.

Game Of Thrones star Alfie Allen was among those keeping his fans up to date with his journey on the way to the event, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The actor, who stars in the Oscar-nominated film Jojo Rabbit, posted a selfie in his car, giving a brief glimpse of his sharp tux.

Advertising

Frozen star Josh Gad posted a picture of himself ready to go with his invitation.

Along with his picture on Instagram, he wrote: “Shaken…and stirred. #oscars2020.”

Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo took a step down memory lane as he shared a throwback picture of himself and his wife Sunrise Coigney.

“9 years ago at the #Oscars with my beautiful Sunrise…and still going strong.

“Looking forward to presenting at tonight’s show. Good luck to everyone nominated!” he tweeted.

9 years ago at the #Oscars with my beautiful Sunrise…and still going strong. Looking forward to presenting at tonight’s show. Good luck to everyone nominated! pic.twitter.com/Zb4KhdDyuu — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 9, 2020

America Ferrera paid tribute to her How To Train Your Dragon character in her post before attending the ceremony.

The former Ugly Betty actress, who is pregnant with her second child, showed off her beautiful red dress which she teamed with a gold headpiece, reminiscent of those worn by the Lenca tribe.

She wrote: “#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid.

“Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras.”