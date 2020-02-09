Dancing On Ice couple set wedding date after whirlwind romance

Dancing On Ice couple Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt have revealed they have already set a date for their wedding after a whirlwind romance.

The couple first met in October when they were partnered on the ITV series, and they have been in a relationship since December.

Last week they confirmed they were set to wed after former footballer Kilbane popped the question just four months after they met.

Appearing on Dancing On Ice on Sunday, Kilbane said: “We have a day, certainly a timescale in our heads so we know what we’re doing, yeah.”

Delcourt’s fellow professional skater Alexandra Schauman told the ITV show’s hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that she would be maid of honour at the nuptials.

The pair, who have been eliminated from Dancing On Ice, shared details of Kilbane’s proposal on Instagram.

A video shared by Delcourt shows the moment the sports star sang to her before getting down on one knee to present an engagement ring while in a restaurant.

Advertising

She looked stunned as he serenaded her before a waiter came to the table with a cake.

“Are you serious?” she asked, before saying yes to cheers from other customers in the restaurant.

Delcourt wrote: “He couldn’t have been more perfect – I love you @kdkilbane77. 02.04.2020.”

In another post, she is seen showing off her engagement ring while Kilbane points at her hand.

Advertising

“He was worth the wait,” said the skater. “Kev, you’ve made me the happiest girl in the world. You’re my fairytale ending @kdkilbane77.”

Kilbane has two daughters from his previous marriage, Elsie, 15, and Isla, 14.

Delcourt has three-year-old daughter Gracie from a previous relationship.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television.