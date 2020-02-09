Dancing On Ice champion James Jordan makes surprise return to show

James Jordan has made a surprise return to Dancing On Ice to help Perri Kiely tackle the notoriously tricky jive.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional is the reigning champion of the ITV ice skating show after winning the 11th series alongside professional partner Alexandra Schauman.

Ahead of Sunday night’s dance-themed show, Jordan joined Diversity dancer Kiely and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer in the studio where they were rehearsing to Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry.

James Jordan won the 2019 series with Alexandra Schauman (David Parry/PA)

He said: “It’s really difficult for Perri and I feel for him a little bit. I kinda went through it last year myself.

“Being a professional dancer, everyone expects you to be so good and he has that expectation as well, probably on himself, but I can see how hard he’s working.

“It’s tricky because jive is a high energy dance but to transfer it from the floor on to the ice? It’s really difficult.”

During their session, Jordan told Kiely: “Your skating is next level. I’m so happy you didn’t do it last year.”

Kiely later said: “I’ve never done jive before. Having James come down today was perfect.”

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou will skate flamenco to Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood by Santa Esmeralda, while Joe Swash and Schauman will disco dance to Boogie Wonderland by Earth, Wind And Fire.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV at 6pm on Sunday.