Billy Porter kicks off Oscars fashion in British design

Pose star Billy Porter kicked off the Oscars red carpet by debuting another head-turning outfit.

The actor and fashion star was among the early arrivals on the red carpet at the annual film event in Los Angeles.

Brad Goreski, left, and Billy Porter arrive at the Oscars (AP Photo/John Locher)

Porter chose a custom look from British designer Giles Deacon.

Alongside a picture of his elaborate outfit, he tweeted: “Welcome to the #academyawards2020. Let the fashion games begin!”.

The Emmy-winning star, who has also appeared in American Horror Story, made headlines with his outfit at the Grammy awards last month.

Advertising

The talked-about outfit was from LA-based fashion house Baja East, and saw Porter combining a metallic aqua blue suit with a rotating, fringed hat which became the subject of internet memes.

Model Blac Chyna was also among the early arrivals, sporting a revealing thigh-high split.

Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Stars of Sir Sam Mendes’s 1917, George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, opted for traditional tuxedos.

Advertising

George MacKay, left, and Dean-Charles Chapman (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Joker actress Zazie Beetz channelled Old Hollywood glamour in a black sequinned two-piece by Thom Browne which was set off by an impressive diamond choker-style necklace.

Zazie Beetz arrives at the Oscars (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Ahead of hitting the red carpet, Star Wars director Rian Johnson tweeted a picture of his cufflinks; miniature versions of porgs, the type of bird which first appeared in the 2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In characteristically witty fashion, Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi replied to the tweet: “You’re dressed?? I’m still in bed.”