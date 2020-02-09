Menu

Advertising

Billy Porter kicks off Oscars fashion in British design

Showbiz | Published:

The actor was among the first people to arrive on the red carpet.

Billy Porter

Pose star Billy Porter kicked off the Oscars red carpet by debuting another head-turning outfit.

The actor and fashion star was among the early arrivals on the red carpet at the annual film event in Los Angeles.

92nd Academy Awards – Red Carpet
Brad Goreski, left, and Billy Porter arrive at the Oscars (AP Photo/John Locher)

Porter chose a custom look from British designer Giles Deacon.

Alongside a picture of his elaborate outfit, he tweeted: “Welcome to the #academyawards2020. Let the fashion games begin!”.

The Emmy-winning star, who has also appeared in American Horror Story, made headlines with his outfit at the Grammy awards last month.

Advertising

The talked-about outfit was from LA-based fashion house Baja East, and saw Porter combining a metallic aqua blue suit with a rotating, fringed hat which became the subject of internet memes.

Model Blac Chyna was also among the early arrivals, sporting a revealing thigh-high split.

Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars
Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Stars of Sir Sam Mendes’s 1917, George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, opted for traditional tuxedos.

Advertising

George MacKay, left, and Dean-Charles Chapman
George MacKay, left, and Dean-Charles Chapman (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Joker actress Zazie Beetz channelled Old Hollywood glamour in a black sequinned two-piece by Thom Browne which was set off by an impressive diamond choker-style necklace.

Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz arrives at the Oscars (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Ahead of hitting the red carpet, Star Wars director Rian Johnson tweeted a picture of his cufflinks; miniature versions of porgs, the type of bird which first appeared in the 2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In characteristically witty fashion, Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi replied to the tweet: “You’re dressed?? I’m still in bed.”

The Last Jedi Omg GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News