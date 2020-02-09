All the winners from the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Farewell took the top prize at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards, while crime drama Uncut Gems was also recognised.

The annual celebration of independent cinema took place in a tent on Santa Monica beach on Saturday, 24 hours before the glitz and glamour of the Oscars.

Adam Sandler, who was snubbed by the Academy, was among the winners while likely Oscar winner Renee Zellweger also won.

All the winners are below:

Best feature film – The Farewell

Best director – Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)

Best male lead – Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Best female lead – Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Best supporting male – Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse)

Best supporting female – Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)

Best editing – Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems)

Best documentary – American Factory

Best cinematography – Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse)

John Cassavetes Award – Give Me Liberty

Best first screenplay – Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday)

Best first feature – Booksmart

Best international film – Parasite

Best screenplay – Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)