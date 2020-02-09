Advertising
All the winners from the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards
Adam Sandler won for his role in Uncut Gems.
The Farewell took the top prize at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards, while crime drama Uncut Gems was also recognised.
The annual celebration of independent cinema took place in a tent on Santa Monica beach on Saturday, 24 hours before the glitz and glamour of the Oscars.
Adam Sandler, who was snubbed by the Academy, was among the winners while likely Oscar winner Renee Zellweger also won.
All the winners are below:
Best feature film – The Farewell
Best director – Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)
Best male lead – Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Best female lead – Renee Zellweger (Judy)
Advertising
Best supporting male – Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse)
Best supporting female – Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)
Best editing – Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems)
Best documentary – American Factory
Advertising
Best cinematography – Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse)
John Cassavetes Award – Give Me Liberty
Best first screenplay – Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday)
Best first feature – Booksmart
Best international film – Parasite
Best screenplay – Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.