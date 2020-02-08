Tourism campaign bids to attract film fans to Falkirk and West Lothian

A new tourism campaign has been launched to highlight television and film productions shot in Falkirk and West Lothian.

The Film on Forth collaboration will create digital itineraries, maps and videos detailing filming locations in a bid to attract more visitors.

Falkirk has welcomed big budget Hollywood productions in recent years, with Cloud Atlas and World War Z filming at Birkhill Station in 2012 and the Rohm and Haas factory in 2013 respectively.

Beecraigs Country Park hosted the cast and crew of Trainspotting 2 this week. Beecraigs is one of the locations in… Posted by West Lothian Council on Friday, June 17, 2016

Birkhill was also used to film part of The Angels’ Share, while Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway was used in The Railway Man, starring Colin Firth and Nicola Kidman in 2013.

West Lothian featured in Trainspotting 2 (Beecraigs Country Park) and Under The Skin (Club Earth in Livingston), with Linlithgow Palace being used for both Outlaw King and Outlander.

Midhope Castle has also doubled up as Lallybroch Castle in the popular TV series.

Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Film and TV influences are a big draw for visitors coming to Scotland, and they can play a key role in ensuring the benefits of tourism are spread across Scotland.

Advertising

“This guide will help encourage tourists to venture beyond our cities and visit places such as Falkirk and West Lothian where major productions are filmed.

“I am pleased to see agencies such as Visit Falkirk and Visit West Lothian collaborating to draw visitors to Midhope Castle, perhaps better known as the famous Lallybroch in Outlander, and the surrounding area.

Outlander, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, is partly filmed in West Lothian (Ian West/PA)

“The Scottish Government is committed to strengthening our screen sector and promoting Scotland as a top spot for producing great films and television series.”

The campaign has been backed by a £15,000 VisitScotland Growth Fund award.

Jenni Steel, film and creative industries manager at VisitScotland, said: “We are delighted to support this fantastic initiative where Visit Falkirk and Visit West Lothian have recognised the benefit of working together to showcase the remarkable number of filming locations in the area to encourage more visitors to travel here, stay longer and spend more.”