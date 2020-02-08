Jennifer Aniston welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram with classic Friends joke

Jennifer Aniston welcomed the final member of the Friends cast to join Instagram with a classic joke from the beloved show.

Matthew Perry, best known to millions of fans as Chandler Bing, finally followed his former co-stars in joining the social media platform.

And Aniston, who played Rachel Green, delighted fans with her welcome message.

Referencing the season four episode The One With The Embryos, Aniston wrote: “I’m shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh… umm… oh crap.”

In the classic episode, Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel lose their apartment to Chandler and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) because Aniston’s character does not know what Perry’s character does for a living.

In her Instagram post, Aniston added “Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER” which is the fictional job title she gave Chandler.

Perry, 50, has already made his first Instagram post.

Alongside a short clip of Chandler dancing, he wrote: “This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go…”