Cats leads nominations for Razzie Awards for worst films

Box office flop Cats is leading the nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards for the worst films of the year.

The film, which featured a star-studded cast including the likes of Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench and Idris Elba, was nominated in nine categories including worst picture after it was panned by critics.

Organisers have described the awards as “Tinsel Town’s least coveted 4.97-dollar statuette”.

A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood both received eight nominations, while Hellboy received five.

It will be the 40th annual Golden Raspberry Awards.

“Voting members of the Golden Raspberry Awards have sifted through a bumper crop of cinematic crud and made their selections for 2019’s worst achievements in film,” according to the awards website.

It described Cats as a “widely derided feline flop” and Rambo: Last Blood as “assaulting to the senses/insulting to the intelligence”.

Also nominated in the worst picture category are The Fanatic, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood.

Other categories include worst actor, worst actress, worst screen combo, worst screenplay and worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

Previous winners include US President Donald Trump, who last year was named worst actor, and the film Fifty Shades Darker.