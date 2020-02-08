Body Coach star Joe Wicks to read CBeebies bedtime story on Valentine’s Day

Body Coach star and new father Joe Wicks is to read a bedtime story on CBeebies to mark Valentine’s Day.

The online fitness coach, TV star and cookery book author welcomed a son, Marley, with wife Rosie before Christmas.

The couple are also parents to one-year-old daughter Indie. Wicks, 33, will settle down with the CBeebies audience – including his own children – to read Love Monster And The Perfect Present by Rachel Bright.

Joe Wicks, pictured with his daughter Indie, is the latest star to read a bedtime story on CBeebies (Ian West/PA)

Wicks’s reading will air on Valentine’s Day – February 14 – at 6.50pm.

He said: “One of my favourite things in the world is sitting down before bed and reading a new story with Indie. I love seeing her eyes light up and learn every day.

“I’m amazed by how much babies absorb language through books. I’m so excited to show Indie, Marley and my nephews my Bedtime Stories. I had so much fun reading them.”

Wicks follows in the footsteps of other famous faces to have read a bedtime story on Cbeebies, including Orlando Bloom, Joanna Page, Will Young, Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John, Romesh Ranganathan, Alesha Dixon and Chris Evans.

Other Valentine’s Day readers include Tom Hardy and Luke Evans.

Love Monster is also a TV series on CBeebies and available on BBC iPlayer.