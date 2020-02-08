Menu

Ariana Grande hints at new music as she reflects on last 12 months

Showbiz | Published:

Her most recent album, the acclaimed Thank U, Next, is now a year old.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande hinted at new music as she reflected on the one-year anniversary of her album Thank U, Next.

The pop singer, 26, credits the album with “literally” saving her life, having recorded it following a tumultuous period which included the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and a failed engagement to comedian Pete Davidson.

In a candid Instagram post, Grande said Thank U, Next – a huge commercial and critical success – gave her the courage to “be vulnerable and be honest with people”.

happy birthday thank u next ? making this project with so many dear friends quite literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people. thank u for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. it is nice (and so healing) to know that i don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished pop star facade and that i’m able to connect with so many people over my truths and pain. i know that should have clicked for me sooner but it didn’t and i want to thank u for showing me first hand that it is okay. all of it. i have been writing and creating a lot lately and it feels nice. i am in no rush to pop anything out of the oven yet !! but i do look forward to this new chapter and sharing more stories / life with u. 🙂 sending a tremendous, warm hug.

“Thank u for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. it is nice (and so healing) to know that i don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished pop star facade and that i’m able to connect with so many people over my truths and pain,” Grande added.

She then went on to reveal she has been “writing and creating” a lot, but said she is in “no rush” to release anything.

Grande added: “But i do look forward to this new chapter and sharing more stories / life with u.”

Thank U, Next proved to be hugely successful for Grande after its release in February last year.

Powered by the singles Thank U, Next, 7 Rings and Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored, it topped charts around the world, including in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand.

At last month’s Grammys it was nominated for album of the year but lost out to Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

During her acceptance speech, Eilish, 18, said Grande should have won the award.

