Ariana Grande hints at new music as she reflects on last 12 months

Ariana Grande hinted at new music as she reflected on the one-year anniversary of her album Thank U, Next.

The pop singer, 26, credits the album with “literally” saving her life, having recorded it following a tumultuous period which included the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and a failed engagement to comedian Pete Davidson.

In a candid Instagram post, Grande said Thank U, Next – a huge commercial and critical success – gave her the courage to “be vulnerable and be honest with people”.

“Thank u for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. it is nice (and so healing) to know that i don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished pop star facade and that i’m able to connect with so many people over my truths and pain,” Grande added.

She then went on to reveal she has been “writing and creating” a lot, but said she is in “no rush” to release anything.

Grande added: “But i do look forward to this new chapter and sharing more stories / life with u.”

Thank U, Next proved to be hugely successful for Grande after its release in February last year.

Advertising

Powered by the singles Thank U, Next, 7 Rings and Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored, it topped charts around the world, including in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand.

At last month’s Grammys it was nominated for album of the year but lost out to Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

During her acceptance speech, Eilish, 18, said Grande should have won the award.