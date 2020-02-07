Menu

US actor Kellan Lutz reveals wife has suffered a miscarriage at six months

Showbiz | Published:

The 34-year-old played Emmett Cullen in The Twilight Saga films.

Kellan Lutz

US actor Kellan Lutz has told of his heartbreak after his wife suffered a miscarriage at six months.

The 34-year-old, who played Emmett Cullen in The Twilight Saga films, said on Instagram he and wife Brittany had lost their daughter.

Lutz, who described his wife as “my Wonder Woman”, said it had been a “crazy rollercoaster of a week” with a “lot of emotions”.

♥️My Wonder Woman ? It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions. Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain fairthful! God will restore. I love you @brittanylynnlutz Thank you all for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support! Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently. Can’t wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home? #Repost @brittanylynnlutz ・・・ Baby girl,⁣ It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much. ?⁣ ⁣ I’m not ready to talk about what happened, and I’m not sure I ever will. But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time. I have the best most supportive family. The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs. And to all of you who donate blood- I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn’t be here. ⁣ ⁣ Thank you for respecting all of our privacy right now. Gonna take some time away to process and heal.

Alongside a black-and-white picture of Brittany cradling her bump, he wrote: “Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself.

“In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain fairthful! (sic)”

Lutz, whose other film roles include Immortals, The Legend Of Hercules and The Expendables 3, added the couple’s faith is helping them through the loss.

“I love you @brittanylynnlutz,” Lutz said.

“Thank you all for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support!

“Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently. Can’t wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home.”

Lutz married TV host and model Brittany in 2017. She announced she had lost the baby with an Instagram post.

“It was my absolute honour and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months,” she said.

She added that she is not ready to talk further about the loss but thanked doctors at UCLA Medical Centre for saving her life.

