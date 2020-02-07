US actor Kellan Lutz reveals wife has suffered a miscarriage at six months

US actor Kellan Lutz has told of his heartbreak after his wife suffered a miscarriage at six months.

The 34-year-old, who played Emmett Cullen in The Twilight Saga films, said on Instagram he and wife Brittany had lost their daughter.

Lutz, who described his wife as “my Wonder Woman”, said it had been a “crazy rollercoaster of a week” with a “lot of emotions”.

Alongside a black-and-white picture of Brittany cradling her bump, he wrote: “Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself.

“In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain fairthful! (sic)”

Lutz, whose other film roles include Immortals, The Legend Of Hercules and The Expendables 3, added the couple’s faith is helping them through the loss.

“I love you @brittanylynnlutz,” Lutz said.

Advertising

“Thank you all for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support!

“Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently. Can’t wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home.”

Lutz married TV host and model Brittany in 2017. She announced she had lost the baby with an Instagram post.

“It was my absolute honour and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months,” she said.

She added that she is not ready to talk further about the loss but thanked doctors at UCLA Medical Centre for saving her life.