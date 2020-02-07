Taylor Swift confronts workplace sexism in The Man music video

Taylor Swift confronts sexism in the workplace for the new lyric video for single The Man.

The pop superstar explored her own rise to the top of the music industry with the song, which bemoans different standards for men and women.

Swift released an animated lyric video for the track on Friday, showing a woman struggling to move forward in a maze-like city dominated by men.

It ends with the woman being lifted up by the hand of another suited woman.

The Man is Swift’s fourth single from her recent album Lover and imagines how her treatment would have been different had she been male.

“I would be complex, I would be cool/They’d say I played the field before I found someone to commit to,” Swift sings in the track.

“And that would be okay, for me to do/Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you.”

Swift, 30, has spoken frequently about the sexism she has faced on her way to becoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

Speaking to Vogue magazine last year, she said she first noticed sexism as her success grew.

“It’s fine to infantilise a girl’s success and say, ‘how cute that she’s having some hit songs’,” she said.

“How cute that she’s writing songs. But the second it becomes formidable? As soon as I started playing stadiums – when I started to look like a woman – that wasn’t as cool anymore.”