Phillip Schofield reveals sweet way his mother reacted to his sexuality

Phillip Schofield has revealed the sweet and supportive way that his mother reacted when he told her he is gay.

The This Morning presenter, who spoke about his sexuality for the first time on Friday, said that his mother Pat, 83, said “I don’t care” when he told her.

Schofield, 57, revealed on Instagram that he had “been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay” before appearing on the ITV daytime show to talk about his experience with his co-star and close friend Holly Willoughby.

He said: “My mum has been on the phone all morning. ‘Hope you’re OK, thinking of you.’

“I went down to see her in Cornwall, and I told her, and she said, ‘Oh, OK. Well, I don’t care!’

“And that is the same with everyone.”

Willoughby said that is “amazing,” adding: “I can feel the relief from you.”

Phillip joined Holly on the sofa to talk about some very personal news and we couldn't be prouder. https://t.co/fejlRA8ybj — This Morning (@thismorning) February 7, 2020

Schofield has been married to wife Steph for more than 20 years and they have two daughters together, Molly and Ruby.

He said that he has received plenty of support from his loved ones over his revelation.

“It’s funny because everyone I have spoken to, you have all been so supportive, so loving and caring,” he told Willoughby.

“My entire family, to a person, have grabbed us and said ‘It’s OK, we love you, we are proud of you’, and every person I tell, it gets a little lighter and a little lighter.

“But at the same time I’ve made this decision, which is essential for me and for my head, which is the reason why I’ve done this, I’m very aware that Steph and the girls are at home watching this. They have been supporting this as, we got to this moment.”