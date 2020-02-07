Ken Barlow to leave Coronation Street – but not the show

Ken Barlow is set to leave Coronation Street – but fans need not be too worried as the long-running character is not saying goodbye to the soap.

Just before the credits rolled on Corrie’s 10,000th episode on Friday, millions of shocked viewers watched as Ken – played by William Roache since 1960 – said he was leaving the cobbles.

He is moving away with his girlfriend Claudia Colby to a nearby retirement complex.

And fans can relax as Ken will still feature on the soap and Roache, 87, is not leaving the show.

Future episodes will follow his and Claudia’s new life at Still Waters Luxury retirement complex, while back in Weatherfield Tracy and Peter Barlow will battle over who gets to move into 1 Coronation Street.

Monday night’s episode will feature Ken and Claudia breaking the news of their departure to family and friends, leaving his children to fight for one of Corrie’s most famous homes.

Next month, viewers will see the elderly couple moving into the luxurious retirement development – complete with cocktail bar, book club and even fencing lessons.

And the veteran character will bump into his old friends Norris and Freda, who are already settled in to life at Still Waters.

Roache has played Ken since Corrie’s first episode on December 9, 1960.

The Guinness World Records named him the longest-serving male television star in a continuous role.