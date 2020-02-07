Double trouble in the Dales as two new faces join Emmerdale

Emmerdale is set to be rocked with the addition of two new faces – former Coronation Street star Reece Dinsdale and actor Mark Womack.

ITV has said that there will be “double trouble in the Dales” with the new additions, who will both be seen on screen in spring.

Dinsdale, who played Joe McIntyre in Corrie from 2008 until 2010, has previously directed a few episodes of Emmerdale.

Reece Dinsdale (ITV/Emmerdale)

The actor, who is also known for roles in sitcoms Home To Roost and Haggard, will join the soap as Paul, a blast from the past for Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), who is set to stir things up for her and Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

Womack, 59, known for starring in drama Liverpool 1, will play DI Malone, a police officer with a dark history who has a “twisted tale”.

Dinsdale, 60, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale.

“Having recently directed a couple of episodes, and seen at close quarters the superb work the cast, crews and creatives produce, I can’t wait to become part of the team once again… albeit in a different capacity. Time to get my acting boots back on!”

Mark Womack (ITV/Emmerdale)

Womack, the husband of former EastEnders star Samantha Womack, said: “It’s always a lot of fun to play the bad guy and Malone definitely falls into that category.

“I’m looking forward to the audience seeing his twisted tale unfold on screen.”

Producer Laura Shaw added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Reece Dinsdale and Mark Womack joining the Emmerdale family.

“Although playing very different characters, both come with huge stories that will see lives changed and big explosions in 2020. We’re all very excited to see these two hugely talented and experienced actors grace our screens.”

Emmerdale recently won the best serial drama prize at the National Television Awards.