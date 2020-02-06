Taylor Swift signs global publishing deal for her songwriting

Taylor Swift has signed a new publishing deal for her songwriting with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

The US pop star, 30, previously signed a global recording contract with Universal Music Group (UMG) in 2018 after she left her long-time label Big Machine in a deal that ensured she maintained the rights to her work.

The new publishing deal “strengthens the partnership between Swift and the Universal Music family”, the company said on Thursday.

Swift previously had a publishing deal with Sony/ATV from the age of 14, making her the youngest artist ever to sign to that label, but it is reported to have expired at the end of 2019.

Swift said in a statement: “I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company.

“Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders.”

She added: “Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters. It’s an honour to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favourite thing in the world: songwriting.”

Sir Lucian is the chief executive and chair of Universal Music and Gerson is the chief executive and chair of UMPG.

Tomlinson, the chair and chief executive of UMPG Nashville, previously worked with Swift at Sony/ATV.

He said: “I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working with Taylor since she was 14 years old, and she still amazes me daily.

(L-R) Troy Tomlinson, Jody Gerson, Taylor Swift and Sir Lucian Grainge (TAS Rights Management)

“The true definition of a multi-generational artist and songwriter, Taylor’s songs, vision and unwavering determination have always been an inspiration.

“I am so happy and so proud to continue representing Taylor and her music, and I am confident that UMPG will be the best, most creative partner in providing unparalleled opportunities for her songs.”

Swift has recently been embroiled in a feud with prominent talent manager Scooter Braun, whose company Ithica Holdings bought her first record label Big Machine in a deal reportedly worth more than 300 million US dollars, about £222 million.

The deal – which Swift furiously opposed – gave Braun the rights to the Shake It Off singer’s first six albums.

The agreement between Swift and UMPB is effective immediately, and includes a multi-album and multi-year agreement.