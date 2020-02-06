Shaun The Sheep will be baa-ck for Christmas special

Shaun The Sheep is returning for a new Christmas special – six years after his last festive outing.

Aardman’s much-loved character will feature in his own “winter’s tale” on BBC One.

Airing in 2021, it will follow on from the success of 2015 Christmas special Shaun The Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas.

Shaun seemed pretty at home on that BAFTA red carpet… ? pic.twitter.com/svegISO98e — Will B (@will_becher) February 3, 2020

The story will see “Shaun’s seasonal excitement turn to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing”.

Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition, said: “Aardman lovingly produce stories with warmth, personality and humour, so we are truly delighted that, following the huge success of The Farmer’s Llamas, the next project in our continuing relationship is another wonderful Shaun the Sheep Special.”

Our four Animated Film nominees: ? Frozen 2? Klaus? A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon? Toy Story 4#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/R5DKmSGABt — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020

Shaun The Sheep originated as a spin-off from the Wallace And Gromit franchise.

Films Shaun The Sheep: The Movie and Farmageddon have also hit the big screen.

The new half-hour animated special has been given the working title A Winter’s Tale From Shaun The Sheep and will start shooting in late 2020.