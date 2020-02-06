Michael Douglas’s best quotes on late father Kirk

Michael Douglas was a devoted son to his father Kirk and announced his death in an emotional statement.

Kirk, best known for the 1960 historical epic Spartacus, was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood’s golden age and died aged 103 on Wednesday.

Here are some of Michael’s best quotes on his late father:

On the best advice his father ever gave him

Kirk and Michael Douglas announced the best picture winner at the 2003 Academy Awards (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

Michael told Entertainment Tonight his father would tell him: “Whatever you do in life, just do it to your utmost ability.

“Do it with full commitment, and then, screw it. If it doesn’t work out, move on. But, you know, you left it with the idea that there is nothing more you could have done.”

On his father’s “third act”

Kirk was nearly killed in a 1991 helicopter crash, suffered a stroke in 1996 and lost his son Eric to an accidental drug overdose in 2004.

Speaking at his father’s 100th birthday party in 2016, Michael said: “One of the things that I find most incredible about dad is the third act of his life.

“After all he accomplished in his professional career and what he’s given for his country, at the point in his life where he’s faced adversity, losing a son, having a helicopter crash, having a stroke, and what he’s accomplished in this third act in his life, I find quite extraordinary.”

On joining his father on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame



Actor Kirk Douglas, pictured in 1962, was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood’s golden age before his death at 103 (AP Photo/DAB, File)

“I thank you for your advice, your inspiration and I’ll say it simply with all my heart: I’m so proud to be your son.”

On his father not finding him funny

Last year Michael was nominated for an Emmy for comedy The Kominsky Method, but admitted Kirk was puzzled by the recognition.

He said: “And I’m really savouring the fact – because my father doesn’t think I’m very funny – I’m really enjoying the fact he can’t get over this when he looks at the other people I’m with.

“He loves a good laugh, I do my best but I’m not going to be winning any award from him.

On announcing his father’s death

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”