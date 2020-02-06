Helen Flanagan, Kym Marsh and Scarlett Moffatt add glamour to Military Awards

Helen Flanagan, Kym Marsh and Scarlett Moffatt were among the stars adding some serious glamour to the red carpet at the Sun Military Awards.

They were joined by the likes of Liam Payne, John Barrowman, Denise Van Outen, Louisa Lytton and Shirley Ballas at the star-studded event at the Banqueting House in London on Thursday.

Helen Flanagan on the red carpet (David Parry/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his father Stanley were also at the annual event, which recognises the work of the armed forces.

Flanagan kept it simple and elegant in a strapless black dress with a velvet top and a long flowing skirt.

Kym Marsh opted for a chic black and white number (David Parry/PA)

She completed the look with a simple clutch bag, a bright pop of red lipstick and sparkling earrings.

Ex-Coronation Street star Marsh opted for a dress with a black figure-hugging top half over a white flowing skirt.

Scarlett Moffatt went for a spring-friendly look (David Parry/PA)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Moffatt injected some springtime fun to proceedings in a pale yellow and pastel-coloured floral mini dress with a flowing skirt and full sleeves.

Actress and TV star Van Outen glittered in a shimmering midnight blue gown with an asymmetric shoulder.

Denise Van Outen, John Barrowman and Louisa Lytton (David Parry/PA)

Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby Allen in EastEnders, looked a world away from Albert Square in a figure-hugging gold dress and fashion-forward nude heels with a chunky crossover detail.

Dancing On Ice judge Barrowman caught the eye in a bright red tartan suit, while Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge Shirley Ballas wore a black sleeveless dress with ornate details on the shoulders.

Shirley Ballas looked elegant in a black dress with a shoulder detail (David Parry/PA)

The event, hosted by Lorraine Kelly, recognises the contribution of servicemen and women.

It was established in 2008 by the Prince of Wales and the Sun newspaper.