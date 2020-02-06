Barbra Streisand fan Richard E Grant thrilled as he gets sculpture of her face

Richard E Grant has told of his joy at finally receiving his new specially-commissioned 2ft tall Barbra Streisand sculpture.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who has been a fan of Streisand since he was a child, showed off the piece of art in a video on Twitter while revealing that the music and film star previously told him he was “insane” for having it made.

Grant, 62, tweeted: “Commisioned a sculpture of @BarbraStreisand as I’ve been an avid fan for over half a century.

“It’s 2 foot tall and finally received it today!!

In the video, in which the white sculpture of Streisand’s face is visible behind him, he said: “I’ve been a Barbra Streisand fan for over 50 years, and when I saw her last summer I told her that I was having a sculpture made of her face.

“She said, ‘You’re insane,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I know.’

“And she said, ‘No no, you are insane!’ And here it is.

“I couldn’t be happier.”

Grant met Streisand, 77, for the first time at last year’s Oscars and they met up again a few months later at her British Summer Time show in London’s Hyde Park.

Last January, the Can You Ever Forgive Me? actor revealed that he wrote to Streisand when he was 14 and offered her a holiday at his family home in Swaziland.

She responded 47 years later, when he was 61.

Streisand tweeted at the time: “Dear Richard What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14 ! and look at u now! You’re terrific in your latest movie with Melissa congratulations and love Barbra.”