The most memorable couples from reality TV

The speedy romance between Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt is not the first time reality show contestants have fallen in love.

We look back at some of the most memorable.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 (Guy Levy/BBC)

The couple met when they were paired up on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. They got together after the documentary-maker split with her boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

Katie Price and Peter Andre

Former couple Katie Price and Peter Andre have two children together (Ian West/PA)

The duo began a high-profile relationship during the 2004 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. They married a year later in a lavish ceremony and had two children, Junior and Princess Tiaamii, before divorcing in 2009.

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen share a daughter together (John Stillwell/PA)

The couple met when they were partnered up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 but have insisted they did not get together until after Cohen split up with his wife Abby. They now share a daughter, Mia.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg were paired up on the dancefloor in the 2018 series of Strictly (Aaron Chown/PA)

Another couple to fall in love on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor, the YouTube star fell for professional dancer Buswell after they were paired up on the 2018 series. He has since said he plans to propose.

Jeremy McConnell and Stephanie Davis

Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell began a relationship after appearing on Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

Hollyoaks actress Davis and Irish model McConnell met in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2016 and even though Davis had a boyfriend on the outside, sparks flew between the pair. They split soon after but went on to have a child together, son Caben-Albi. In 2017, McConnell was convicted of assaulting Davis but was spared jail.

Sam Preston and Chantelle Houghton

Sam Preston and Chantelle Houghton met on Celebrity Big Brother (BBC)

The Ordinary Boys frontman fell in love with “non-celebrity” Houghton during Celebrity Big Brother in 2006. She went on to win the show and the couple got married later that year. They announced their split a year later.

Ziggy Lichman and Chanelle Hayes

Ziggy Lichman and Chanelle Hayes met in 2007 (Joel Ryan/PA)

Dubbed the Posh and Becks of reality TV, the couple met on the 2007 series of Big Brother. They split up and got back together several times during the series but eventually ended their romance for good.

Pete Bennett and Nikki Grahame

Nikki Grahame and Pete Bennett, who won the 2006 series of Big Brother where the pair met (Jane Mingay/PA)

This unlikely couple met on the 2006 series of Big Brother and were beloved by fans of the reality show. Bennett was praised for raising awareness of Tourette’s syndrome and went on to win the show but he split from Grahame soon after.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev welcomed their first child at the end of last year (Ian West/PA)

Countdown mathematician Riley met professional dancer Kovalev on the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing. The couple married in June 2019 and welcomed their first child in December 2019.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez beame parents to Mia in July last year (Ian West/PA)

The couple met when Atkinson took part in Strictly in 2017, but she was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez danced with singer Alexandra Burke. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Mia, in July 2019.

Rebecca Ferguson and Zayn Malik

Rebecca Ferguson with One Direction and the other X Factor contestants (Ian West/PA)

The pair both competed on the 2010 series of The X Factor, when 18-year-old Malik was a member of One Direction. They only dated for a few months and Ferguson, who was 23 at the time, said they grew apart.

Stacey Solomon and Steve-O

Stacey Solomon and Steve-O as part of The Jump (Todd Anthony/Channel 4)

The Loose Women regular and the Jackass star met during the Channel 4 reality show The Jump and shared much of their relationship on social media but they revealed the long distance put it under strain and they split after six months.

Samia Ghadie and Sylvain Longchambon

Samia Ghadie and Sylvain Longchambon married in 2016 (Nicky Johnston/ITV)

Coronation Street star Ghadie and Dancing On Ice professional Longchambon met on the 2013 series of the ITV show. Their son Yves was born in 2015 and they married in 2016.

Denise van Outen and Lee Mead

Lee Mead and Denise van Outen were married between 2009 and 2013 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mead won the title role in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat on BBC talent competition Any Dream Will Do in 2007 where he met van Outen, who was on the judging panel. They married from 2009 until 2013 and share a daughter, Betsy.

Caroline Flack and Harry Styles

Harry Styles (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The TV presenter was linked to One Direction star Styles, who had been on The X Factor the previous year, when he was 17 and she was 31.