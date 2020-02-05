Singer Selena Gomez to launch her own beauty line

Selena Gomez is set to launch her own beauty line.

The chart-topping pop singer, 27, said she has been working on Rare Beauty for two years and it will arrive in the summer.

Gomez announced the news with a video on Instagram showing her working on the beauty products.

In the short clip, she says: “Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me.

“I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness.

“You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment.

“Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you, it’s about how you see yourself.”

Advertising

The name of the line is a nod to her most recent album, Rare, and its title track.

Gomez is far from the first celebrity to dabble in the cosmetics business and its has proven to be hugely lucrative for stars such as Kylie Jenner and Rihanna.

Thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics brand, Jenner, 22, is said to be one of the youngest billionaires on the planet.

And according to Forbes magazine, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line contributed towards making her the world’s wealthiest female musician, ahead of stars including Madonna, Celine Dion and Beyonce.