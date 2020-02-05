Love Island fans want ‘rat’ Callum to take leaf out of Nas’s book

Love Island fans have said “rat” Callum Jones needs to takes a leaf out of Nas Majeed’s book after his head was turned by a new girl.

Callum locked lips with Casa Amor contestant Molly Smith in Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV2 show, despite having been coupled up with Shaughna Phillips since early in the series.

Meanwhile, back at the main villa, Shaughna opened up to the girls about wanting to make things official with Callum – and even suggested she would move to Manchester, where he is from.

Looks like Callum's mind is made up ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5K9VFpWMPZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 5, 2020

Nas has also moved on from old flame Demi Jones, taking a shine to Eva Zapico in Casa Amor.

But he told her he did not want to take things further until he had talked to Demi.

While fans were not happy about Nas ditching Demi, they were impressed with how he conducted himself, and lashed out at Callum, saying he ought to have done the same.

“Think Callum should have taken a leaf out of Nas’ book and talked to Shaughna before kissing Molly,” said one person on Twitter.

Advertising

Out of sight = out of Nas' mind ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6hesDJl6yE — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 5, 2020

One posted: “Okay fair enough callum and molly have a connection but he could’ve done what nas did and waited to kiss her until after he’d spoke with shaughna…

“Fair play you can’t help liking someone but kissing them behind your partners back isn’t the one.”

“YES NAS. That is exactly how you go about Casa Amor, respect, dignity, what a gentleman!” said another.

Advertising

“Can someone warn Shaughna before the rat Callum goes back into the villa. I feel so sorry for her,” tweeted another viewer.

Another said: “Callum makes me sick. No respect for Shaughna’s feelings,.. Nas has respect for Demi’s feeling after only knowing her for 4DAYS!!! Yet callum had pretty much been with Shaughna since the start and has no respect.”

Wednesday’s episode also featured both villas playing a game of Head Over Heels.

The Islanders had to place their hands and feet on emojis on a mat and perform tasks like licking necks, sucking fingers and kissing while in different positions.

The instalment closed with a peek at the drama on Thursday, when the Casa Amor contestants will be reunited with the people in the main villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media One.