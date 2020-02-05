Kim Kardashian West reveals daughter Chicago cut face during high chair fall

Kim Kardashian West has revealed her daughter Chicago was left with a cut on her face after taking a tumble out of her high chair.

The reality star, who is also mother to daughter North, six, Saint, four and Psalm, eight months, said the two-year-old needed stitches after the accident.

Discussing her morning routine on US breakfast show Good Morning America, she said: “The whole day is chaotic but I’m very micromanaged, so I get up at 5.40am, in the gym by 6am, done by 7am, they wake up, I get them up at 7.05, breakfast at 7.30, out the door by 7.55, it’s super micromanaged.”

She added: “The other day my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face, stitches, had to figure it all out, so stuff happens and you have just got to roll with it.

“She’s OK, big scar on her cheek but she’s OK.”

The reality star, who is studying to become a lawyer, recently shared a photo of of herself and husband Kanye West having breakfast with their children, captioned: “Morning madness.”