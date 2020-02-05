Hailey Bieber opens up about Justin’s ‘really scary’ struggle with illness

Hailey Bieber has told how tough it was dealing with “super mean and judgmental” comments about her husband Justin Bieber, prior to his Lyme disease diagnosis.

The pop heartthrob recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with the bacterial infection.

Model Hailey, 23, said when Justin fell ill, people assumed he was on drugs.

She told Elle magazine: “We didn’t have a diagnosis. And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why.”

Hailey also revealed the singer’s illness was one of the reasons the couple did not have a wedding until 2019, a year after they actually tied the knot in 2018.

She said of that time: “It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on. Now he’s perfectly healthy.

“But going through that and then trying to be like, ‘So where does our wedding fit into this?’ didn’t feel like the vibe at all.”

Hailey said the couple “went straight into figuring out the hard stuff”.

“When you don’t know what’s happening, it’s really scary,” she said.

“And then you have the opinions of everybody from the outside, and it just sucks.”

She said she felt very “lucky” to be with the singer.

“He’s an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with,” she said.

“There is no-one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him.”

Justin, 25, told fans on Instagram last month that he had Lyme disease and that it had been “a rough couple of years”.